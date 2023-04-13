Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally...
The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Fyre Festival of 2017 in the Bahamas became famous for all the wrong reasons and led the organizer to be sentenced to prison.

The festival was heavily hyped by social media influencers with promises of a weekend in paradise with celebrities and big-name musical acts.

What resulted was mass disorganization, refugee camp-like conditions, transportation breakdowns and music acts backing out.

But now, it appears the Fyre Festival is poised for a comeback.

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

Many people responded to his tweet, including one user who said, “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail.”

McFarland’s response to that was to say he should be working to pay back those he owes and that he served his time.

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding investors and ticket vendors and buyers of $26 million.

It led to a six-year prison sentence, which McFarland partially served before an early release to a halfway house.

He was also ordered to pay back the $26 million in restitution.

McFarland hasn’t shared any details on Fyre Festival II but does suggest in a tweet that another island destination could play host.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Danielle Lambert arrested in Martinez.
WATCH: Deputies nab suspect accused of hitting Columbia County cop with car
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Larry Garner, Kyral Hayward
2 suspects arrested in Columbia County gunfire incident
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Organizers of canceled concerts say city officials misled them

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police
Tribal IDs issued by tribal governments do not meet federal requirements for gun purchases.
Bipartisan effort underway to give tribal members easier access to guns
Bipartisan effort underway to give tribal members easier access to guns
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News