Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will reach the upper 40s, but we should be in the low 50s by daybreak with clouds moving in.

This morning will be seasonal with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and night as a warm front moves through the region. Severe weather chances look very low for the CSRA. Highs today will be warm in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-12 mph.

Storms look likely Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Storms chances look highest around midday through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

We’re back to dry weather Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will stay warm in the low 80s. It will be getting breezier Sunday with the front passing through. Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

