Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening into early tonight as a warm front moves through the region. Severe weather chances look very low for the CSRA. Temperatures will hover in the 60s for most of the area tonight.

Scattered storms look likely again Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Storms chances look highest around midday through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph. There is a low severe risk for our South Carolina counties - stay weather aware.

We’re back to dry weather Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will stay warm in the low 80s. It will be getting breezier Sunday with the front passing through. Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

More storms will be possible Friday and Sunday. Mostly dry and seasonal next week. (WRDW)

