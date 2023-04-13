Submit Photos/Videos
City to host ribbon-cutting for new works on Augusta Sculpture Trail

Tropical Dreams, by Roger Finch.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and Greater Augusta Arts Council have announced a ribbon-cutting celebration after a new group of sculptures was installed as part of the Sculpture Trail.

The celebration will be held on April 21 at 11 a.m. at the Eighth Street Riverwalk bulkhead.

Four sculptures from the first Augusta Sculpture Trail have been added to the city’s public art collection and can be seen on the Trail with the new sculptures, plus one more new donated piece of art called Tropical Dreams, by Roger Finch.

The Augusta Sculpture Trail is a walkable and promotable art trail to attract local and regional visitors to the downtown Augusta area, supporting Augusta’s economic and cultural prosperity.

The public works of art are placed at intervals that make for a fun and easy outdoor walking trail.

City of Augusta to host ribbon-cutting celebration of Sculpture Trail
Ten new sculptures were selected from submissions and the pieces will remain a part of the Sculpture Trail for two years. Four of the sculptures from the initial Sculpture Trail have been donated to the City’s Public Art Collection and are included as a permanent addition to the Trail. Also included on the Trail is a new sculpture donated by the family of local artist Roger Finch.

The new Augusta Sculpture Trail digital walking tour by Otocast is available for self-guided tours. It can be accessed from any mobile device. .

The trail features 15 sculptures by nationally renowned artists on display in downtown Augusta from January 2023 until December 2024.

To find out more about the sculpture trail, head over to the website.

