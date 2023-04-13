Baseball meets the hiring market at GreenJackets job fair

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local companies are getting creative in helping people connect with that next career move at a job fair at the GreenJackets game.

They offered a discount to get in and some bigger options after that. We spoke with one company about this shift in the job market.

There are still some people working from home and of course, others back in person, but we learned hybrid work is gaining popularity.

So many opportunities and even Auggie is excited.

“We want to meet people where they are, and a lot of people may not be able to get to traditional job fairs maybe during the day or depending on location, so who doesn’t love baseball,” said Latasha Cook, ADP talent acquisition.

On day two of this year’s home season, the GreenJackets are giving fans discount admission, fun, and future jobs.

ADP says it’s more than a hunt for more employees. It’s a chance to make the search experience more accessible in a job market that’s rapidly changing.

“Right now, it’s still a candidate’s market. We’re seeing a lot of fluctuation from folks who want to work from home, and we’re actually a hybrid model, so we’re working three days in the office and two days at home,” she said.

One resume and a half-off ticket could be the ticket of opportunity. SRP, AU Health, Bridgestone, and many more local companies came looking to hire great candidates across the River Region.

Alberto Yee, SRP said: “We have about 15 opportunities in South Carolina, North Augusta, Georgia, and in Aiken.”

More than anything, companies are excited to hire more people into an in-person workspace.

Cook said: “We’re very excited to calibrate and have great collaboration and be back in the office with everyone again. So, we’re doing hybrid models we see a lot of that now.”

