Accused Augusta foot licker indicted by grand jury

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On multiple counts, a grand jury has indicted the man who resigned from his teacher’s aide job with the Richmond County School System after he was arrested on suspicion of licking a young boy’s feet .

Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on suspicion of tickling and licking a 7-year-old’s feet between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Rollins was charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

At the time of the crime, he worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School. According to his personnel file, he was notified on Jan. 17 that he’d been placed on administrative leave without pay while the district investigated. On Feb. 11, Rollins resigned, according to his personnel file.

On Tuesday, a Richmond County grand jury indicted Rollins.

According to the court records, he faces seven counts of felony child molestation regarding offenses that took place Aug. 11 in addition to one count regarding the Jan. 14 incident.

Caurey Rollins (Contributed)

