Accused Augusta foot licker indicted by grand jury

The guardian of the 7-year-old boy, victim of the Urban Air assault incident, speaks out for the first time about the incident, and what other parents should kn
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On multiple counts, a grand jury has indicted the man who resigned from his teacher’s aide job with the Richmond County School System after he was arrested on suspicion of licking a young boy’s feet.

Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on suspicion of tickling and licking a 7-year-old’s feet between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Rollins was charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

MORE | ‘Pattern of predators’: Guardian of foot-licking victim speaks out

At the time of the crime, he worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School. According to his personnel file, he was notified on Jan. 17 that he’d been placed on administrative leave without pay while the district investigated. On Feb. 11, Rollins resigned, according to his personnel file.

On Tuesday, a Richmond County grand jury indicted Rollins.

According to the court records, he faces seven counts of felony child molestation regarding offenses that took place Aug. 11 in addition to one count regarding the Jan. 14 incident.

Caurey Rollins
Caurey Rollins(Contributed)

