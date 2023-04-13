Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Danielle Lambert arrested in Martinez.
WATCH: Deputies nab suspect accused of hitting cop with car
From left: Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles and Tevin Deshon Lloyd
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old

Latest News

Baseball meets the hiring market at GreenJackets job fair
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
So many opportunities and even Auggie is excited.
Baseball meets the hiring market at GreenJackets job fair
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee.
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory bid