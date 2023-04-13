18,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm

DIMMITT, Texas (TMX) - An explosion and fire at a west Texas dairy farm resulted in the deaths of 18,000 dairy cows, officials said.

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles southwest of Amarillo. According to Castro County Emergency Management, the Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters located and rescued one farm worker trapped inside the building. That person was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, and there were no other injuries reported, officials said.

Photos shared by Castro County Emergency Management show a massive plume of black smoke visible over the dairy farm Monday. Others show emergency vehicles on the scene Monday night. The agency said numerous other neighboring fire departments sent personnel, as well as neighboring sheriff’s departments.

The disposal of the thousands of cattle carcasses is expected to take weeks at least. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is assisting in the disposal, per reports.

The Texas state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.

