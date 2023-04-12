Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

WATCH: Chicken coop ignites explosion while family on vacation

The fire ignited a nearby gas tank used for lawn equipment, causing an explosion she described as “almost unbelievable.”
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While vacationing in Florida on Monday, an Upstate family got an alarming update about their home in Pickens.

“I got a message from a neighbor asking why there were so many emergency vehicles at my house,” said Wendy Watson in a post on Facebook. She was at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with her husband and two youngest sons.

The family has a chicken coop and was keeping some chicks under a heat lamp, which they believe started a fire. The fire ignited a nearby gas tank used for lawn equipment, causing an explosion she described as “almost unbelievable.”

Caption

The dramatic footage was captured on the family’s security system.

Watson said their son who was housesitting was not hurt and shockingly, most of their hens survived. She is thankful for a passerby who saw the fire and called 911, along with the first responders who put it out.

“The response from the fire department was apparently just remarkable,” she said. “I feel grateful and blessed.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
From left: Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles and Tevin Deshon Lloyd
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition

Latest News

The Masters of Axes competition is back for the second year.
Axe throwing tournament returns to downtown Augusta
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School goes on soft lockdown for 45 minutes
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott says GOP ‘starved for hope’ as he moves toward 2024 bid
Larry Garner, Kyral Hayward
2 arrested in Columbia County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Family of man eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail wants answers