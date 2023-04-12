Submit Photos/Videos
USC Aiken’s Theater Players present musical comedy, First Date

By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will present its production of the musical comedy First Date this weekend.

On April 13, 14 and 15 the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2:00 p.m. on the mainstage in the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken.

First Date is a musical with a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Based on the concept of a blind date, the musical made its world premiere in 2012 at Seattle’s ACT Theatre and later moved to Broadway on Aug. 8, 2013.

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

Dewey Scott-Willey directs the University Theatre Players production.

The cast includes:

  • Cade Melnyk - Aaron
  • Kayla Hutto - Casey
  • Angelo Gooch - Man 1
  • Gracie Willis - Woman 1
  • Patrick Grant - Man 2
  • Kaitlyn Golyski - Woman 2
  • Emmett Walden - the waiter
Technical staff is as follows:

  • Mae Tormala - Technical Director and Lighting Designer
  • Chet Longley - Set Designer
  • Roshard Campbell - Sound Designer
  • Cade Melynk - Props Lead
  • Collette Miller - Costume Designer
  • Jaden Napier - Stage Manager
  • Ashleigh Ponder, Eliyana Brown - Assistant Stage Managers

Tickets for First Date are $8 for students, $12 for military, senior, faculty, and $15 general admission and may be purchased online at or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305.

Please note, this show features adult content and language.

