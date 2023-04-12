S.C. looks to compete against other states for good teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now – it’s tough to recruit teachers – as so many states grapple with shortages.

South Carolina is considering a bill that supporters say would help the state compete with North Carolina – and give it a leg up against Georgia and Tennessee.

It’s aimed at attracting new people to the classroom – who already have work experience in other fields.

This bill would allow them to use that experience – to get paid more when they start teaching in South Carolina.

South Carolina teachers have a minimum salary schedule – partially based on experience in the classroom.

The bill would allow work experience in a field related to the subject they’d be teaching – to count toward what they’d need to move up the pay scale – as long as they have at least five years’ experience.

So someone who has 10 years of experience working in a lab and is becoming a science teacher would be on the same step on the pay scale in their first year as a science teacher who’s been in the classroom for 10 years.

North Carolina already has this in place – while Georgia and Tennessee don’t – so supporters say it would be an important recruiting tool.

But some state senators say they’re concerned enacting this would upset some veteran teachers.

“If I were teaching for 20 years and someone’s in the door from the private sector or from another state even, I think that might grind on me, as well,” said Sen. Greg Hembree, Education Committee chairman.

Patrick Kelly, a teacher who also works for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, says while he appreciates those senators are thinking about how this bill could affect teacher retention, he doesn’t share their concerns.

“I’m hearing overwhelmingly from teachers that their primary concern is, we’ve got to do something to reverse this shortage because when we cannot recruit enough talent into the profession, then what we end up with is the teachers who remain in the classroom being overworked,” Kelly said.

The bill is now awaiting a debate on the Senate floor – where there will likely be pushes to change how much that related work experience – would count toward moving up the teacher pay scale.

