Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

S.C. looks to compete against other states for good teachers

Legislation is aimed at attracting new people to the classroom – people who already have work experience in other fields.
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now – it’s tough to recruit teachers – as so many states grapple with shortages.

South Carolina is considering a bill that supporters say would help the state compete with North Carolina – and give it a leg up against Georgia and Tennessee.

It’s aimed at attracting new people to the classroom – who already have work experience in other fields.

This bill would allow them to use that experience – to get paid more when they start teaching in South Carolina.

MORE | Savannah River National Lab chief to speak at graduation

South Carolina teachers have a minimum salary schedule – partially based on experience in the classroom.

The bill would allow work experience in a field related to the subject they’d be teaching – to count toward what they’d need to move up the pay scale – as long as they have at least five years’ experience.

So someone who has 10 years of experience working in a lab and is becoming a science teacher would be on the same step on the pay scale in their first year as a science teacher who’s been in the classroom for 10 years.

North Carolina already has this in place – while Georgia and Tennessee don’t – so supporters say it would be an important recruiting tool.

But some state senators say they’re concerned enacting this would upset some veteran teachers.

“If I were teaching for 20 years and someone’s in the door from the private sector or from another state even, I think that might grind on me, as well,” said Sen. Greg Hembree, Education Committee chairman.

Patrick Kelly, a teacher who also works for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, says while he appreciates those senators are thinking about how this bill could affect teacher retention, he doesn’t share their concerns.

“I’m hearing overwhelmingly from teachers that their primary concern is, we’ve got to do something to reverse this shortage because when we cannot recruit enough talent into the profession, then what we end up with is the teachers who remain in the classroom being overworked,” Kelly said.

The bill is now awaiting a debate on the Senate floor – where there will likely be pushes to change how much that related work experience – would count toward moving up the teacher pay scale.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
From left: Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles and Tevin Deshon Lloyd
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition

Latest News

Ax throwing tournament returns to downtown Augusta
An Augusta epidemic of dying and thriving cats
Best Friends Animal Society aims to end cat euthanasia in Augusta
cats
Best Friends Animal Society aims to end mass cat euthanasia
Sen. Ossoff
Sen. Ossoff returns to Fort Gordon as housing gets closer scrutiny
Tim Scott
S.C. Sen. Tim Scott takes first steps to launch presidential bid