Poll shows Trump’s support in SC higher than Haley, Scott

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - A new poll from Winthrop University shows support for former president Donald Trump is high among registered Republican voters in the Palmetto State.

The April 2023 poll shows 41% of those polled would most likely support the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination. Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley were second and third in the poll drawing 20 and 18 percent of supporters.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott came in fourth in the poll with seven percent even though Scott has yet to officially enter the race for the Republican nomination. The senator announced Tuesday that he had established a presidential exploratory committee.

The poll looked at 485 registered voters who identified as Republican and 1657 adults overall.

In general polling, 43% of those polled said they had a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Trump compared to 53% for Haley.

Forty-seven percent of those polled say they approve of the job Scott is doing in the Senate.

The poll also shows 34% approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing while 54% disapprove.

Other approval ratings are 45% approval for Governor Henry McMaster and 33% approval for Senator Lindsey Graham.

Click here for full poll results.

Winthrop says the polling has a margin of error of 2.41% in general population polls and a margin of error of 4.45% in Republican-only polls.

