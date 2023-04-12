Majidi to speak at USCA Commencement, honorary degree candidate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has announced Dr. Vahid Majidi, as the speaker for the university’s commencement ceremony and will receive an honorary doctorate as part of the ceremony.

Majidi is the President of Battelle Savannah River Alliance LLC and director of Savannah River National Laboratory, and a decorated former member of U.S. senior executive service. He will speak at USC Aiken on May 3 at 6 p.m.

In his role at SRNL, Majidi oversees 1,200 employees who conduct research and development for diverse federal agencies in the areas of environment, nuclear security, energy, and manufacturing initiatives. At BSRA, he facilitates the provision of world-class expertise in laboratory management, nuclear operations, and scientific research to advance operational process improvement and culture change.

Majidi has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of chemistry, measurement science and technology, national and homeland security, science and technology policy, and nuclear nonproliferation. He also was named Laboratory Director of the Year.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the University of South Carolina Aiken,” said Majidi. “As someone who has dedicated his life to national security and intelligence, I understand the importance of education and how it can shape one’s life. I am excited to share my experiences with the graduates and inspire them to achieve great things in their own lives.”

“Dr. Vahid Majidi’s career is an inspiration to us all,” said USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann. “He has dedicated his life to protecting our country, and his work has had a profound impact on our national security and our community. We are honored to award him an honorary doctorate and have him as our commencement speaker.”

Majidi is a decorated former member of the senior executive service with direct reporting responsibilities to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He also served as former deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters; assistant director for the FBI weapons of mass destruction; chief science advisor to the Department of Justice, chemistry division leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory; and associate professor of chemistry at the University of Kentucky.

