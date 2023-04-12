Harlem High School goes on soft lockdown for 45 minutes

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem High School was on soft lockdown for nearly an hour Wednesday because of “comments of a threatening nature made against the school,” the Columbia County Schools District said.

The comments were made “by an unknown individual who was on a phone call with a student,” the district said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the building was secured around 11:55 a.m. to let Columbia County School District police to .

All parties responsible will be held accountable according to the law and the code of conduct, the district said.

Instruction was not interrupted, and school operations continued as normal.

