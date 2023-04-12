Garden City Festival returns to Sacred Heart next weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2023 Garden City Festival returns to downtown Augusta and will encompass two full days of excitement next weekend.

The festival will be held at the Sacred Heart and will feature two celebrated soirees, garden and floral exhibits, engaging speakers, a Vendor Market, new pop-up workshops, family-fun Seedling Saturday, and private garden tours.

The festival has recently been noted as one of the Top 20 Festivals in Georgia.

All festival proceeds benefit the programs and ongoing preservation of Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Thursday Night Viewing Party

April 20 - from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening premiere of the Festival will feature delectable cuisine, musical and artistic entertainment, and the first glimpse of extraordinary gardens and floral exhibits, unique plants and garden accessories in the Garden Market, and a silent auction of locally sourced items.

Garden Festival hours, two-day tickets

April 21, 22 - from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$25 Festival and Garden Tour (After April 20, tickets are available for $30 at the gate)

$10 Festival-only – (Does NOT include Garden Tour. After April 20, tickets available for $15 at the gate)

Tour of Gardens

April 21, 22 - from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This program offers tour participants the opportunity to visit exceptional and inspiring private gardens, not generally open to the public. Tours are throughout Augusta including historic Summerville.

Friday Night Garden Social

April 21 - from 5 to 9 p.m.

Great toe-tapping music by local band, The Mason Jars, and a catered Pot Smoker BBQ dinner welcome guests to enjoy a casual party in the vibrant Sacred Heart courtyard garden. Before dinner, visit the exhibits and shop our unique Festival vendors. A separate ticket is required.

Speaker Series

April 21 - at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

April 22 - at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Hear experts during this series including Allen Armitage, Judy Kirkland, Jennifer Millwood, Elliot Price, and Ransom Schwerzler.

Seedling Saturday

April 22 - from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families can experience and learn about gardening and pollinators with hands-on activities and crafts. Youths 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Festival Pop-Up Demos

April 21, 22 - scheduled throughout both days

Enjoy a selection of mini-workshops led by vendors and local guests featuring unique garden, home, and lifestyle themes.

Birdhouse Themed-Design Contest

Friday and Saturday, vote for and bid on your favorite birdhouse-themed floral design! Selections will be located throughout the Sacred Heart Festival area. Take home a taste of springtime to delight you and your neighborhood birds.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.