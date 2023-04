Family of man eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail wants answers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died at the Fulton County Jail from being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs, according to his family’s attorney.

According to police, LaShawn Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery in Atlanta on June 12. Thompson was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Family attorney Michael D. Harper released a statement, saying Thompson was in jail for three months when he was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. Thompson’s family also said they obtained open records, stating the detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson was deteriorating, but did nothing to administer aid to him or to help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” said the family in a statement.

The report also states that when Thompson’s body was found, one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because, in her words, she “freaked out.”

“Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal,” Harper said. “He did not deserve this. Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced.”

