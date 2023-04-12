Deputy hit by fleeing shoplifting suspect’s car, authorities say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shoplifting suspect is charged with some much more serious crimes after she hit a deputy with her car while trying to avoid capture, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle Summer Lambert, 34, was arrested after a confrontation that began just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

A deputy saw a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was linked to a shoplifting incident and stopped it on Hillbrook Drive near Brooks Drive.

The Camaro came to a stop and the driver rolled down her window and began yelling that she was trying to get home to her son, according to authorities. As the deputy approached her, another deputy arrived and used the front of his vehicle to block her in.

Danielle Lambert (Contributed)

As soon as the initial deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, she put it in gear and accelerated, according to deputies. The Camaro hit the second deputy’s patrol vehicle, and the driver shifted the Camaro into reverse and accelerated backward, turning the wheel to maneuver her vehicle around the second deputy, according to authorities.

When the Camaro was in reverse, it hit the first deputy, knocking him off balance, before continuing backward into the front of his patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

She made enough space between her vehicle and the second deputy’s vehicle to flee, according to authorities, and sped off down Hillbrook Drive.

The deputies pursued the Camaro, which hit another vehicle and became disabled and the pursuit ended.

Deputies on the scene said they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the Camaro.

Deputies said they recovered stolen items from Academy that included a pair of shoes and two packs of socks that totaled $88.97.

Lambert was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer for felony offense, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to obey traffic-control devices, aggravated assault of a law enforcement office, interference with government property, drug trafficking, and theft by shoplifting.

