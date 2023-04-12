Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying sunny and dry today. Chance for storms Thursday into Friday. Warm and seasonal through weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will get off to a chilly start with morning lows in the 30s, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be seasonal with lows in the mid-40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and night as a warm front moves through the region. Severe weather chances look very low for the CSRA. Highs Thursday will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-12 mph.

Storms look likely Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s.

We look to be back to dry weather Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

