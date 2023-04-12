Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chance for storms Thursday into Friday. Warm and seasonal through weekend.
Live recording of News 12 Midday
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening with more clouds moving in overnight. Temperatures will cool quickly again after sunset. Overnight lows will reach the upper 40s, but we should be in the low 50s by daybreak Thursday with clouds moving in overnight.

Thursday morning will be seasonal with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and night as a warm front moves through the region. Severe weather chances look very low for the CSRA. Highs Thursday will be warm in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-12 mph.

Storms look likely Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Storms chances look highest around midday through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

We’re back to dry weather Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will stay warm in the low 80s. It will be getting breezier Sunday with the front passing through. Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Storms likely between Thursday and Friday. Another round of wet weather moves in Sunday.
