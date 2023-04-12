Best Friends Animal Society aims to end cat euthanasia in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a stray cat problem, and dealing with it has workers putting the animals down through euthanasia.

Shelter data from the Georgia Department of Agriculture shows the Augusta Animal Shelter’s cat euthanasians jumped from more than 1,000 in 2021 to more than 1,300 in 2022.

In 2022, the city euthanized almost four cats a day. But if Augusta stops euthanizing cats, it could put the city in a pinch of overpopulation.

We sat down with the director of the Best Friends Animal Society, and they say there’s another solution.

“Animal welfare is and should be a happy environment and not something that you come to every day having to dread knowing that you’re going to have to put down an animal,” said Teddy Tripp, director of operations, Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, Augusta branch.

Tripp helps set up the foster program for pets in Augusta and works closely with the Augusta Animal Shelter.

“The TNR [Trap, Neuter, and Release] program, you’re actually able to decrease the number of cats that are able to populate in that area by having those animals spayed and neutered, and then brought back,” said Tripp.

Allison Mayfield is the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia CEO. She said, “We had a 20% save rate of cats, which is what Augusta Animal Services has right now, and in five years of doing this TNR program, we now have about a 92% save rate.”

From the Department of Agriculture, for all of 2022, only three Georgia counties euthanized more than 100 animals in a single month.

Richmond County euthanized more than 100 cats in a month, six times in 2022. Best Friends believes that a three-year partnership with the city can bring that down dramatically.

Carrie Ducote is with the Best Friends Animal Society. She said, “It’s not only a waste of resources because the staff time could be used doing something else, but it’s also really sad for the animals.”

This plan will go through city commissioners for full approval to try and change this ordinance that’s currently in place, and hopefully make Augusta their new home for the next three years.

