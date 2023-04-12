Axe throwing tournament returns to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Axe throwers from across the country will be in Augusta competing to win a plaid jacket.

The Masters of Axes competition is back for the second year.

We picked up an axe to learn what goes into getting ready for an event like this. Vinnie Ingallinera is getting ready for a major tournament.

“Just a lot of throwing, a lot of practice, so spend some time in here warming up for an hour a day running through mock matches in your head,” he said.

He’s not just competing. He’s also organizing the second annual Masters of Axes.

“We ran it in August last year. We thought it was more fitting to run it closer to Masters,” said Ingallinera.

He says this event is a tribute to the famous golf tournament. Competitors are also competing for a jacket, but this one is plaid.

“What we’re trying to do is put on a major event for competitors from all around the country to come here and compete for the jacket,” he said.

Ingallinera says axe throwing is competitive and fun. He gave a few throwing tips and let us try it for the first time.

No one was injured during the recording of this story.

We struggled at first, but after a few tries, we got it. We asked him if we would have a chance in the competition.

“No, not at all,” he said,

He says the competition will be too good.

“We’ve got some top-notch throwers coming to this,” said Ingallinera

That event is at Broad Axe Throwing on April 15 and 16. It starts at 11 a.m., and you can watch it for free.

