Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Axe throwing tournament returns to downtown Augusta

The Masters of Axes competition is back for the second year.
The Masters of Axes competition is back for the second year.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Axe throwers from across the country will be in Augusta competing to win a plaid jacket.

The Masters of Axes competition is back for the second year.

We picked up an axe to learn what goes into getting ready for an event like this. Vinnie Ingallinera is getting ready for a major tournament.

“Just a lot of throwing, a lot of practice, so spend some time in here warming up for an hour a day running through mock matches in your head,” he said.

He’s not just competing. He’s also organizing the second annual Masters of Axes.

“We ran it in August last year. We thought it was more fitting to run it closer to Masters,” said Ingallinera.

MORE | Happening this weekend: Woofstock returns to Aiken County

He says this event is a tribute to the famous golf tournament. Competitors are also competing for a jacket, but this one is plaid.

“What we’re trying to do is put on a major event for competitors from all around the country to come here and compete for the jacket,” he said.

Ingallinera says axe throwing is competitive and fun. He gave a few throwing tips and let us try it for the first time.

No one was injured during the recording of this story.

MORE | Celebrate Augusta Canal during a special day of discovery

We struggled at first, but after a few tries, we got it. We asked him if we would have a chance in the competition.

“No, not at all,” he said,

He says the competition will be too good.

“We’ve got some top-notch throwers coming to this,” said Ingallinera

That event is at Broad Axe Throwing on April 15 and 16. It starts at 11 a.m., and you can watch it for free.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
From left: Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles and Tevin Deshon Lloyd
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition

Latest News

Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School goes on soft lockdown for 45 minutes
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott says GOP ‘starved for hope’ as he moves toward 2024 bid
Larry Garner, Kyral Hayward
2 arrested in Columbia County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Family of man eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail wants answers