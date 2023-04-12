AU Health reduces hospital stays with chronic care management program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health reduces hospital stays with chronic care management program.

The chronic care program at AU Health is done in partnership with NavCare, which specializes in treating those with chronic illnesses.

NavCare’s focus is on care management, specifically with remote monitoring, virtual telehealth, chronic care, and transitional care. They work with physicians and patients to manage medications, arrange any transportation or home-based needs and check the patients’ conditions as needed.

Typically, patients are identified by their physicians at AU Health for the program. They will have two or more chronic conditions ranging from congestive heart failure to diabetes and COPD, have seen their physician within the last year, and are typically in a Medicare or Medicare Advantage Program.

“We saw remote patient monitoring grow tremendously and monitoring patients in their own home,” Theresa Lantz, Executive Vice President of NavCare says. “By working with AU Health on this and its hospital-at-home program, we’re getting patients out of the hospital quicker and freeing beds up to allow other patients to come in.”

Lantz points to industry stats that show the importance of a solid chronic care management program. About 80% of decisions for chronic care are made outside of the health care provider’s office. For every 1,000 patients NavCare interacts with, 47 ER visits and unnecessary hospital stays are avoided. Lantz said these numbers demonstrate that the program is helping more patients focus on quality life instead of quantity.

“It’s a truly proactive approach to health care versus being reactive,” Lantz says.

The average NavCare patient is 79 years old, has multiple comorbidities, and lives on a fixed income. NavCare Chief Operating Officer Chris MacInnis said these patients need the latest in health literacy and help to navigate the healthcare system.

“We’re really about quality care, low cost, and patient experience because if we don’t do a good job in those and aren’t adding value, the patient and provider won’t stay on service,” MacInnis says.

MacInnis and Rick Griffin, CEO of NavCare, liken how NavCare and AU Health operate to a checks and balances system.

“Sometimes the distance to hospitals we contract with creates challenges. With AU Health in our backyard, we can walk over and meet with someone face-to-face working on this program. Our ability to tailor the protocols and what the patient population needs help,” MacInnis says.

If a resume shows the figurative size of a person’s heart, William ‘Bill’ Lockett may have the biggest one in the room. He’s retired from the military and is a federal investigator, high school teacher, and elected county commissioner. Each job required its skills and taught Lockett valuable life lessons he uses today.

Lockett was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and hypertension almost 40 years ago and believes he’s been able to reach his 84th birthday thanks to Augusta University Health’s Chronic Care Management program.

“These doctors care about you. My relationship with Dr. Coffin isn’t just a patient-doctor, but it’s a friendship. When you have that much confidence in that person, I know they want to do their job,” Lockett says. “It’s not easy getting in touch with a doctor, but the program helps me fill prescriptions, they’re professional and are there 24/7. That’s the way you keep satisfied customers, and I’m one.”

