2 arrested in Columbia County drive-by shooting, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two subjects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred yesterday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 8100 block of Umbrella Circle in Martinez in reference to a shooting around 12:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim who stated she was sitting in her home office when she heard a noise coming from her backyard, deputies say. She then looked out her window and noticed a blue Chevrolet Malibu stopped in front of her mailbox.

The victim stated she saw two men in the vehicle, deputies say, then the driver ran across the street with an AR-style rifle and ran behind the residence.

The victim told deputies she then heard numerous gunshots and the passenger of the vehicle got out and got into the driver seat, deputies say. The subject with the firearm then ran back out into the street and reentered the vehicle, to speed off out of the neighborhood.

According to authorities, a neighbor reported the same story as the victim.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle on Blue Ridge Road at the intersection with Commons Drive, deputies say. The two subjects were detained and transported.

According to authorities, Larry Garner, 20 and Kyral Hayward, 20 were arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon in school safety zone.

