Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

VIDEO: Reckless drivers block traffic, hang out of windows with guns

By Rose Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Reckless drivers were seen doing donuts to stop traffic, and hanging out of windows while holding guns on video in Memphis.

According to WMC, a local driver filmed the incident Saturday afternoon, saying he was returning home after visiting the zoo with his children when the drivers began circling the area in front of him.

Memphis Police Department released a statement on the increase in reckless driving:

“The Memphis Police Department and other metropolitan cities across the nation have seen a similar increase in reckless driving and drag racing incidents. Acts of this nature are dangerous to those who choose to participate and to other citizens. The lives and safety of everyone who drives in our city are our priority, and these incidents will not be tolerated on Memphis streets and highways.

We will utilize every resource available to curb this trend and to ensure the safety and protection of all Memphians and our visitors. Recently, Chief Davis and her staff joined city council members, District Attorney General Mulroy, community leaders, and citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library to discuss reckless driving in Memphis.

We encourage everyone to slow down, drive safely and be courteous of other drivers. The life you save could be your own.”

The department says incidents like these happen in seconds and encourages the public to help get vehicle descriptions and tag numbers if they can be obtained safely.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
S.C. Gov. McMaster calls for crackdown on illegal gun possession
What the Tech: Common Facebook mistakes that hackers target
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial