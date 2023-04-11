Troubled Fort Gordon housing faces closer scrutiny

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is the day for the start of inspections Fort Gordon family housing that’s been plagued by problems for years.

It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has been pushing for after a monthslong Senate investigation essentially made Fort Gordon the poster child for bad military housing .

For more than a decade, we’ve documented claims of families saying their homes on post made them sick.

The investigation by an Ossoff-led subcommittee leveled much of the blame on Balfour Beatty, the private company that manages family housing at the local post.

But Ossoff says exposing bad housing isn’t enough.

“We need to understand what damage to health has already been done, but we also need to understand what are the future risks. What are the risks of chronic illness or future illness?” he said.

He and two Republicans, Sens. Tim Scott and Marco Rubio, are launching an inquiry.

They sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense.

“We need to understand the full range of potential negative health effects and immediately get that information to affected families and ensure they’re provided the care that they need,” Ossoff said.

