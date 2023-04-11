Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
3 kids have to be hospitalized for malnutrition, parents arrested
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter

Latest News

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
TSA has not installed full barriers at secondary screening areas more than a year after felon...
Shocking video shows a firearm going off in the Atlanta airport
A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic...
Woman and two children shot in Texas