South Carolina shaping up for role in 2024 presidential race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making his first public appearance in South Carolina.

It comes as he’s expected to launch a bid for president in 2024.

DeSantis will host an event in Spartanburg next Wednesday, April 19.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says there are several good candidates, but he plans on backing the man who’s already held the title.

“We’ve already got a lot of good candidates in the race. I’ve been for President Trump from the beginning and still am, but Tim Scott looks like he’ll get in. Gov. Haley is already in. Gov. DeSantis is interested. Hutchinson has already announced.

Like McMaster said, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott could soon enter the 2024 presidential race.

Scott will hold an event in Charleston on Friday.

During the rally, Scott is expected to give a political update to his supporters.

Right now, there’s no confirmation on whether he plans to run in 2024.

But Scott will be making stops in key primary states like New Hampshire and Iowa.

Just a few days ago, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential candidate, rallied supporters in Lexington County, where she began her career in elected politics.

“I love this state, I love this county, you’ve been very good to me,” Haley said on Thursday night. “But let me make you this promise, and I make this very seriously: we will work together, we will win, and I promise you, our best days are ahead of us.”

On the Democratic side, South Carolina will be the site of the party’s first presidential primary.

