S.C. Gov. McMaster calls for crackdown on illegal gun possession

Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders push the South Carolina General Assembly to pass legislation that increases the penalties for illegal gun possession.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As state officials released a report on the toll of gun crimes, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called for passage of a bill meant to help tackle the problem.

Before the South Carolina General Assembly is legislation, Senate Bill 126, that would strengthen penalties for people who possess illegal guns. That bill hasn’t gone anywhere, though a Senate subcommittee opted to not advance other legislation that would impose some of these measures amid concerns from the NRA at a hearing last week.

McMaster held a news conference Tuesday where he was joined by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and Isle of Palms’ police chief, among other local officials.

“I am extremely concerned by the increasing number of murders and young people with guns in our state,” Keel said, blaming gangs, drugs and criminals’ easy access to guns.

“It is past time to give law enforcement the tools they need to arrest felons who are caught possessing firearms in this state,” Keel said.

Keel cited statistics, including:

  • In 2021 there were 566 murders in South Carolina, the most ever recorded.
  • Of those 566 murders, 322 were committed by people under the age of 25, with 59 of those by people under 18.
  • Murders have increased 52.2% over the past 10 years.
  • Weapon law violations increased by 4.2% in 2021 and 80.8% in the past 10 years. 2021 marked the eighth straight yearly of increase.
  • In 2021 there were 9,728 weapon law violations. Of those 5,117 were committed by people under the age of 25, with 1,435 of those by people under 18.

