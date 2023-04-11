Savannah River Site contractors fund scholarships to 23 local seniors

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Savannah River Site contractors have contributed funding to scholarships awarded to 23 local seniors over the past few weeks.

Savannah River Mission Completion awards 17 scholarships and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awards six scholarships.

On April 11, SRMC, the liquid waste contractor, awarded college scholarships to students who are children of SRMC employees.

Each of these high school seniors received a $4,000 scholarship. The winning applications were selected based on an essay submission, grade point average, and leadership and scholarship achievement. SRMC recognized the awardees at its annual family scholarship awards banquet on March 29.

SRMC awarded scholarships to 15 students attending four-year institutions. This year, SRMC expanded its scholarship program to award students planning to attend technical college. Two students were awarded technical school scholarships.

Dr. Dave Olson, SRMC President and Program Manager, says, “Exceptional academic accomplishments are significant in the educational process of these young people, and SRMC is honored to be a small part of these students’ journeys. The Family Scholarship Program is a great way to give back to our employees and show support for their families outside of work.”

The winners of the 2023 SRMC Family Scholarship Program are:

Jessica Barela (Robert and Katie Barela)

Jackson Bauer (Joseph and Dr. Laura Bauer)

Kaitlyn R. Bauer (Joseph and Dr. Laura Bauer)

Sophia Coleman (Jim and Shirley Coleman)

Anna Doster (Thomas and Erika Doster)

Audrey Eubanks (Leo and Holly Eubanks)

Brianna Gray (Lucky and Jennifer Gray)

Hayden Horton (Casey and Christa Horton)

Abigail Kerr (Brad and April Kerr)

Ava Meyer (Foy and Heather Meyer)

Connor Occhipinti (John and Shauna Occhipinti)

Ethan Occhipinti (John and Shauna Occhipinti)

Patrick J. Rowan (Paul and Celina Rowan)

Holly Stolzenbach (Jeff and Wendy Stolzenbach)

Abby Wells (Tony and Leigh Wells)

Trinity Winningham (Kevin and Janice Winningham)

Madison Winters (Jennifer Winters and Russell Chandler)

Six graduating seniors who attended the annual “Power Up Your Future” Career and College Night at USC Aiken were awarded $1,000 from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions on March 29.

Contributions to the scholarship fund created six $1,000 scholarships which were awarded to graduating seniors in Aiken, Barnwell, and Edgefield Counties. Contributors to the fund included SRNS, Allnex, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Broadwater-Toole Realty, Halocarbon, Malcom-Cunningham Chevrolet, McDonald’s, Shaw, Western SC Development Partnership, and Zeus.

In addition to scholarships, SRNS connects with students through various programs and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics STEM-based educational outreach opportunities.

The Power Up Your Future was held at the University of South Carolina Aiken’s Convocation Center. Area high school students had the special opportunity to meet with recruiters from over 65 businesses, 48 postsecondary colleges, and several military entities.

Eleventh-grade student from Midland Valley High School, Silvia Martinez was surprised at the number of options available.

“I visited the fair because, as a junior, graduation is approaching very quickly. I needed a plan for my future and found valuable resources to connect me with new colleges and career opportunities,” Martinez says.

Maggie Chapman, NNSA Capital Projects Business Services; Don Moody, Plutonium Programs Initiatives; Cindy Hewitt, SRNS Education Outreach Programs connect with two students at the “Power Up Your Future” Career and College Night at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. (SRNS)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.