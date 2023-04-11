Roadway Roundup: Upcoming lane closures to affect drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be multiple temporary lane closures that have started this week and are upcoming in Columbia County, here’s what you need to know.

Flowing Wells Road

Columbia County, in cooperation with Beams Contracting wishes to inform the driving public of intermittent, temporary lane closures on Flowing Wells Road. The lane closures will be between Pleasant Home Road and Columbia Road.

April 10 to April 21 - from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weather permitting. The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Flowing Wells Road.

Autumn Trail

Columbia County Storm Water Department wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary road closure on Autumn Trial. The road closure will be at 4998 Autumn Trail. Due to utility repair, no through traffic will be allowed on this section of Autumn Trail.

April 10 to June 30

Weather permitting. Detour route will be Sugarcreek Drive.

McConnell Run Subdivision

Columbia County, in cooperation with Beam’s Construction, wishes to inform the driving public of intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in McConnell Run Subdivision. Due to paving, the following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Dozier Road, Dorothy Avenue, William Avenue, and Turkey Run.

April 11 through April 30 - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Expect delays. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Residents are advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway. Cleaning of the roadway will take place so there could be dust at times.

Evans Towne Center Boulevard

Columbia County, in cooperation with Ansco & Associates, wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary lane closure at 7011 Evans Town Center Blvd in the northbound lane.

April 13 - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Expect delays. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Lewiston Road

Contractors with E. R. Snell will continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road next week in Columbia County. Weather permitting, the scheduled activities beginning Thursday, April 13, through Friday, April 28, 2023, are listed below.

Lane Closures, Traffic Shifts:

April 13 - April 28

Temporary lane closures on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the eastbound I-20 exit ramp. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Lane closures on Columbia Road at the intersection with Lewiston Road, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Ongoing, Long-term Closures:

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

Whenever you approach a work zone, or lane closures: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

