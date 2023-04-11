North Augusta businesses benefit from GreenJackets opening night

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Games at SRP Park draw in hundreds from Georgia and South Carolina.

These fans also help out our local stores and restaurants. A near-sold-out ballgame at SRP Park is great news for this area.

With the GreenJackets back in business, local shops and restaurants are ready for customers to roll through their doors.

“A lot of people, a lot of money, and good games and have fun for everybody,” said Pablo Quesada, Ro Cantina.

Brian Brittingham is the owner Southbound. He said, “We’re super excited to get this season underway.”

They are two of many different restaurants and shops around SRP Park coming off of Masters week and heading straight into the first homestand of the season.

“It’s a long two weeks for us, but we’re excited about it, and staff is amped up and ready to go,” said Brittingham.

The stadium is celebrating the one-millionth fan through four seasons at SRP Park. It shows just how much foot traffic comes into the area.

“Every year, we’ve seen an uptick of more and more people finding out about this whole area, Riverside Village. There’s been more restaurants opening, Brinkley’s Chophouse just opened, which has done great, and we’re excited to see the rest of the growth from this whole development,” he said.

Quesada said: “It brings a lot of people to us, and it’s good business to us, and we love the baseball game as well.”

And knowing the trends means knowing when to staff for the bigger crowds.

Brittingham said: “Pretty big uptick, especially Thirsty Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays, not quite as much on your Tuesday, Wednesday or Sunday afternoon.”

This area and the fans are just ready for another season of good baseball, and good places to shop and eat.

