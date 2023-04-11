Submit Photos/Videos
Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot

Boom
Boom(UGA)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia has announced they have added a new addition to the family.

They will introduce a 10-month-old English Bulldog during their pregame ceremony this Saturday.

His name is Boom!

“The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history,” says UGA school officials.

