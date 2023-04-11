MCG senior edits American Medical Association, Journal of Ethics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is the guest editor for this month’s edition of the American Medical Association’s Journal of Ethics.

The April edition focuses on meat production and consumption and the effects of both on people’s health.

Elena Diller, a native of Rome, Georgia, who will graduate from MCG in May and head to an internal medicine residency at the University of Texas’ Medical Branch in Galveston, was selected for the opportunity during her freshman year.

“One of the things I’ve been thinking about for a long time is our food system and the way we use meat and dairy products in our diet, and how that is intertangled with our health,” Diller says.

Her years-long work on the edition included writing and editing case commentaries that explore a wide range of issues, from what should be considered when providing dietary counseling to patients with low incomes to how hospitals could offer more vegetarian options for patients.

She also came up with topics for articles about policy. On topics like whether meat and poultry plants endanger workers and what health professions students should know about industrial agriculture and disease, and sought out expert authors to write them.

“It’s not just about what meat does in our bodies, but also about the health of the workers who are producing the meat and the effects of production on the environment. Food has always been interesting to me. There’s so much to enjoy about it, but there’s a lot we need to understand about the impact,” Diller says.

Diller, who also completed the AU Institute of Public and Preventive Health’s Graduate Certificate in Bioethics program while she was in medical school, says she has always been interested in ethical issues related to health and hopes to one day sit on the ethics committee for the health care facility she works for.

“I think a lot of times, particularly in health care, we want one right answer to a problem and there’s not always that one right answer. There are ways that are better than others, and certainly there can be a nuanced debate on either side. But if we are trying to keep changing things in health care and ultimately make people healthier, we should be having discussions about how we best do that,” Diller says.

To read the April edition, Meat, and Health, go to the association’s website.

