Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

MCG senior edits American Medical Association, Journal of Ethics

Elena Diller MCG senior edits April edition of American Medical Association's Journal of Ethics
Elena Diller MCG senior edits April edition of American Medical Association's Journal of Ethics(Augusta University)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is the guest editor for this month’s edition of the American Medical Association’s Journal of Ethics.

The April edition focuses on meat production and consumption and the effects of both on people’s health.

Elena Diller, a native of Rome, Georgia, who will graduate from MCG in May and head to an internal medicine residency at the University of Texas’ Medical Branch in Galveston, was selected for the opportunity during her freshman year.

“One of the things I’ve been thinking about for a long time is our food system and the way we use meat and dairy products in our diet, and how that is intertangled with our health,” Diller says.

MORE | HUB farmers market launches its season this week

Her years-long work on the edition included writing and editing case commentaries that explore a wide range of issues, from what should be considered when providing dietary counseling to patients with low incomes to how hospitals could offer more vegetarian options for patients.

She also came up with topics for articles about policy. On topics like whether meat and poultry plants endanger workers and what health professions students should know about industrial agriculture and disease, and sought out expert authors to write them.

“It’s not just about what meat does in our bodies, but also about the health of the workers who are producing the meat and the effects of production on the environment. Food has always been interesting to me. There’s so much to enjoy about it, but there’s a lot we need to understand about the impact,” Diller says.

MORE | Augusta working on $4M plan to boost community programs

Diller, who also completed the AU Institute of Public and Preventive Health’s Graduate Certificate in Bioethics program while she was in medical school, says she has always been interested in ethical issues related to health and hopes to one day sit on the ethics committee for the health care facility she works for.

“I think a lot of times, particularly in health care, we want one right answer to a problem and there’s not always that one right answer. There are ways that are better than others, and certainly there can be a nuanced debate on either side. But if we are trying to keep changing things in health care and ultimately make people healthier, we should be having discussions about how we best do that,” Diller says.

To read the April edition, Meat, and Health, go to the association’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?

Latest News

From left: Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles and Tevin Deshon Lloyd
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old
Savannah River Mission Completion awards scholarships to 17 seniors, who are children of...
Savannah River Site contractors fund scholarships to 23 local seniors
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders could vote on contract with new ambulance service
Play ball! It's opening night for the Augusta Greenjackets