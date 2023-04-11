Kids read, while parents wash at local Peanuts Laundry

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amerigroup Georgia is sponsoring a literacy play area inside an Augusta laundromat.

On Tuesday, head over to Peanuts Laundry where there will be literacy corners for children to read while their parents do laundry during the Wash and Learn event.

Today’s event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 3723 Walton Way Extension

Attendees will be able to enjoy a free load of laundry, wash and dry.

Amerigroup will also provide laundry detergent and laundry bags to attendees.

