GreenJackets ready for 2023 opening night festivities

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets are kicking off the first homestand of the season tonight by hosting the visiting Down East Wood Ducks, affiliated with the Texas Rangers.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

As a part of this special celebration during this game, the millionth fan in SRP Park history will enter through the gates, with millionth-themed giveaways planned during the game, courtesy of Musco Sports Lighting.

DEVELOPING STORY

“We are tremendously excited to welcome the millionth fan to SRP Park on opening night,” said GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “One million fans is a tremendous accomplishment in just four full seasons here in the CSRA, and we are thrilled to celebrate our fans with the millions-themed promotions we have in store.”

All fans in attendance will be able to register to be the millionth fan. One lucky fan will be selected to win the ultimate Augusta GreenJackets prize pack and other great prizes and will have the chance to win a million pennies, $10,000, in a skill-based postgame contest.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a collector’s GreenJackets rally towel, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union.

Fans will be treated to a pregame concert on the concourse as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series, with White Claws featuring at $2 off until the first pitch.

After the game, GreenJackets fans will be able to watch the first fireworks extravaganza of the 2023 season.

As part of the GreenJackets’ First Responders Tuesday program, first responders can receive $2 off their ticket at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid department ID, presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The GreenJackets will host the North Carolina team for six games, with tickets available at GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

Here’s what else is ahead:

Wednesday

Auggie’s Reading Program Night, presented by Children’s Hospital of Georgia and partnered with Kona ICE, California Dreaming and Putt-Putt Fun Center. Wear your best spell-casting outfit and be ready to climb on your broom and fly to a magical Wizards and Wands Night at SRP Park.

Career Fair Night presented by ADP – Occurs on the main concourse of SRP Park from 6-8 p.m., featuring more than 15 CSRA based employers set up around the main concourse

Silver Jackets Program – Presented by Senior Resource Services, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. The Silver Jackets program is back for our fans 60 years and older. Become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Warrior Wednesday – presented by Twin Peaks. Your GreenJackets will take the field is special military jerseys every Wednesday home game. These jerseys will be auctioned off online & in-person on Sept. 2nd benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Baseball Bingo – Presented by Comfort Keepers. Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park, and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game.

Thursday

First Thirsty Thursday of 2023 - Quench your thirst all night long with $2 PBR and Natural Light, $4 16oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts, and $6 32oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts. Presented by Twin Peaks, the Hyatt Agency, KICKS99, and HD98.3.

Friday

Braves BUZZFest - Come to SRP Park as the GreenJackets don the red jersey for the first time this season. Every Friday, the GreenJackets will wear red jerseys and specialty hats to celebrate their affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway – The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway, courtesy of Wow! Internet, TV & Phone! Don’t miss out on this great piece of swag for your vehicle.

Feature Friday: Terrapin and Pitt BBQ Dog & Burger until 8 p.m. Every Friday, a different draft and food item will be on special, so don’t forget to stay tuned.

Saturday

Jackie Robinson Day and State Farm Family Saturday - presented by Anthony & London Thuan State Farm. A perfect night to take your family to the ballpark.

White Claw Pre-Game Concert – Don’t miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the concourse, featuring Forest Colter. Plus, $2 off White Claws feature until first pitch, presented by White Claw.

Fireworks Extravaganza - Be sure to stick around for the first weekend fireworks of the season.

Sunday

Sahlen’s Family Sunday - It’s our first matinee of the year, and it’s a big one! It’s a Sahlen’s Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen’s Hot Dogs. Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen’s meal deal, with a Sahlen’s hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6. Families can play catch on the field prior to the game, and kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game.

GreenJackets Brunch - A new for 2023 the GreenJackets will be serving brunch from the grill cart on the main concourse and fans can enjoy Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka’s Mimosa’s from Tito’s Taps.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club– Presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2023 and better then ever. Junior Jackets Kids Club Members meet at SRP Park for the first time this year, every Sunday features special themes for members 12 and under.

This week it’s Kids Run The Show - kids will be assisting in every element of the game experience. Jr. Jackets Kid Club Members will help out with the PA, participate in contests, appear on the radio broadcast, and more.

2023 Team Photo & Team Autograph Session Giveaway – Presented by Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice, California Dreaming, and Fun Putt-Putt Fun Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be given an official 2023 GreenJackets team photo, plus get here early for the first Team Autograph Session since 2019 on the main concourse from 1 to 1:20 p.m.

Bark In The Park – Presented by Hollywood Feed. This Sunday is a Bark in the Park afternoon at SRP Park Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America’s pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver before coming to the ballpark. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the Club Level.

