Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tenn. The gunman who killed multiple people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was the former NFL pro, who killed himself early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)(AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed six people in 2021 before taking his own life, has filed a lawsuit against his alma mater.

After the mass killing in Rock Hill, doctors posthumously diagnosed Adams, who played college football for SC State University before going pro, with stage two chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The brain disease is common in football players who have suffered repeated blows to the head.

The lawsuit says Adams sustained head trauma while playing for the SCSU Bulldogs from 2006 to 2009. The family claims the university didn’t properly treat Adams’ head injuries or educate him about the long-term health impacts he could suffer.

While research about CTE is still in its early stages, the Alzheimer’s Association says it has been linked with personality changes, erratic behavior, aggression and suicide.

A spokesperson for SC State said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Adams is survived by a son, who the lawsuit says has suffered “extreme and severe mental shock and suffering, extreme mental anguish, grief, and sorrow, and has lost the companionship of his father.”

On Apr. 7, 2021, Adams shot and killed Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara at their home on Marshall Road along with their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah. He also killed two HVAC repairmen working there, James Lewis and Robert Shook.

Adams was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home, approximately a quarter of a mile down the road.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore

Latest News

Fort Gordon housing
Troubled Fort Gordon housing faces closer scrutiny
Celebrate Augusta Canal’s 20th anniversary during Canal Discovery Day
Celebrate Augusta Canal during a special day of discovery
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Hackers tend to target people with lots of friends and followers.
What the Tech: Common Facebook mistakes that hackers target
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE News helped bring to the area, is...
Kids read, while parents wash at local Peanuts Laundry