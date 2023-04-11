Submit Photos/Videos
Elderberry neighbors express concerns for proposed rezoning

Elders Drive
Elders Drive(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Elderberry neighborhood residents say they are concerned about a rezoning plan for new developments in the area.

We spoke with a few people who say this plan would bring even more traffic to an area prone to accidents.

Back in 2015, Augusta went into a contract with the developer, Harper Franklin Group LLC, making them the property owner of the land on Elders Drive for single-family homes, not to include apartments. But this rezoning application could change all of that.

“It is just not safe. We have one way in and one way out. We deserve to have a safe neighborhood,” said Valerie Lawton, neighbor.

One way in and one way out it’s what people in the Elderberry community say contributes to so much traffic in the area.

“We need safety. Every community deserves to be safe,” she said.

In the rezoning application for the proposed Cypress Crossing neighborhood at 4113 Elders Drive, one-bedroom apartments are included. Different from the original agreement between the city and the Harper Franklin Group.

Neighbors worry it’ll cause more traffic and lower their property value. Instead, they’d like to see a different type of growth.

Royce Ward is also an Elderberry neighbor. He said, “Maybe sidewalks, walking trails, or a community center would be a better usage of that area.”

Neighbors we talked to said they will be back at the planning commission meeting to speak with the developer on the postponed date of May 1.

