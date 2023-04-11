Ed Lowery sworn into Richmond County Board of Education

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ed Lowery was sworn into the Richmond County Board of Education Tuesday morning after winning the special election to fill the District 6 seat.

Friends, family members, and elected officials gathered in the courthouse to support Lowery as he took the oath of office.

The election comes after Lowery worked as a custodian and PTA president at Terrace Manor Elementary. He says he decided to run for the position to help our children and make a difference in the community.

“I think it still takes a village to educate and help our children become young men and young ladies. We are just ready to go to work, get out in the community, and do what we took the oath of office to do ... to serve,” he said.

Lowery says he plans to continue working with previous member A.K. Hasan to continue working on what he started this year.

