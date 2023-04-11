Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ed Lowery sworn into Richmond County Board of Education

Ed Lowery- RCBOE District 6
Friends, family members, and elected officials gathered in the courthouse to support Lowery as he took the oath of office.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ed Lowery was sworn into the Richmond County Board of Education Tuesday morning after winning the special election to fill the District 6 seat.

Friends, family members, and elected officials gathered in the courthouse to support Lowery as he took the oath of office.

The election comes after Lowery worked as a custodian and PTA president at Terrace Manor Elementary. He says he decided to run for the position to help our children and make a difference in the community.

MORE | AU expert happy with moves toward green power

“I think it still takes a village to educate and help our children become young men and young ladies. We are just ready to go to work, get out in the community, and do what we took the oath of office to do ... to serve,” he said.

Lowery says he plans to continue working with previous member A.K. Hasan to continue working on what he started this year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
Evans parents arrested after 3 kids hospitalized for malnutrition
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
S.C. Gov. McMaster calls for crackdown on illegal gun possession
What the Tech: Common Facebook mistakes that hackers target
Skin cancer screening
How to stay sun-smart as the weather continues to heat up
Kisner donation for Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kisner donation for Children's Hospital of Georgia