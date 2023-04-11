Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Frost possible Tuesday morning. Warming trend through Thursday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather will continue today, Wednesday and Thursday. After a cold and possibly frosty start in the middle 30s this morning, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the lower and middle 70s. There is a Frost Advisory for a few northern counties in CSRA Tue. AM until 9 am. Scattered frost is possible to make sure you protect your sensitive plants and give your pets a warm place to stay.

Wednesday will get off to a chilly start as well with morning lows near 40 degrees, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

The best weather for warm weather fans will be on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s after a seasonably cool start in the middle 40s.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week and could bring our next chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Timing of this system is still a bit uncertain, so you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for sure if you have outdoor plans Friday into this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying
Tinka El, Hassan Bey
3 kids have to be hospitalized for malnutrition, parents arrested
Kenneth Brown
Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter

Latest News

COLD START TUESDAY
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Highs This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Headlines
Chilly Start, Warming Trend Into Mid - Week
Mostly Dry Week Ahead
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding