Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region is keeping skies clear and winds calm this evening into tonight. It will be another chilly night with lows away from the city dropping into the mid-30s.

Wednesday will get off to a chilly start with morning lows in the 30s, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be seasonal with lows in the mid-40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and night as a warm front moves through the region. Severe weather chances look very low for the CSRA. Highs Thursday will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-12 mph.

Storms look likely Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s.

We look to be back to dry weather Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Showers and storms will be possible between Thursday and Friday - possibly Sunday (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.