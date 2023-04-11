Submit Photos/Videos
Celebrate Augusta Canal during a special day of discovery

Celebrate Augusta Canal’s 20th anniversary during Canal Discovery Day
Celebrate Augusta Canal's 20th anniversary during Canal Discovery Day
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal is ready for visitors on Canal Discovery Day.

“It’s a great great place, and we just want to celebrate it,” Education and Program Director Julianna Shurtleff says.

“We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of our boat tours and discovery center, as well as a bunch of other fun activities,” Shurtleff says.

This Saturday, most of those activities will be offered for free. You can learn about the canal’s history at the discovery center, they’ll offer free fishing lessons, and there will also be discount boat tours.

“We’ll have $5 boat tours, we’ll have live music, we’ll have all sorts of kid’s activities inside, we’ll have a petting zoo, the Augusta Junior Players are performing, so we have a lot of stuff going on,” Shurtleff says.

She says it takes a lot of work planning an event like this, but she thinks it’ll be worth it if it shows people what the canal means to the city.

“We’re very passionate about where we work, and we want the city and the citizens of Augusta to see what we have to offer and what a great asset the canal is,” she says.

The event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center in Enterprise Mill.

