Augusta leaders could vote on contract with new ambulance service

“For those crews to do that and bring on 50 people onto the schedule that quick. I’m impressed with the team,” said Central EMS President Gary Coker.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission today could approve the contract with Central EMS for 911 ambulance service.

Augusta's new ambulance provider is shifting gears for hiring

Central took over ambulance service in the city after the previous provider, Gold Cross, suddenly pulled out a little over a week ago. Gold Cross was supposed to be leaving later this month but gave notice only hours before it exited early.

Central, which was already supposed to take over later this month, jumped in and took over early.

After convening at 11 a.m. Tuesday in a specially called meeting, the commission went into executive session.

