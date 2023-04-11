Augusta leaders could vote on contract with new ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission today could approve the contract with Central EMS for 911 ambulance service.

Central took over ambulance service in the city after the previous provider, Gold Cross, suddenly pulled out a little over a week ago. Gold Cross was supposed to be leaving later this month but gave notice only hours before it exited early.

Central, which was already supposed to take over later this month, jumped in and took over early.

After convening at 11 a.m. Tuesday in a specially called meeting, the commission went into executive session.

Craig Allison is at the Augusta Commission meeting today to learn how leaders vote on the ambulance contract.

