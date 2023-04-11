Augusta departments face audit over $2M in fines from IRS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city departments appear likely to get an internal forensic audit after leaders found out in the past month that the city owes the IRS at least $2 million.

In an Augusta Commission committee meeting Tuesday, commission member Catherine Smith McKnight pressed forward with a motion for next week to forensically audit multiple departments in Augusta.

The effort moved forward with support from Commissioners Stacy Pulliam, Francine Scott and Wayne Guilfoyle. And Mayor Garnett Johnson gave a silent up-and-down nod.

It would start with the mayor’s office from 2020-2022 – a time when Hardie Davis was serving in the position.

But Augusta Finance Director Donna Williams cited Grovetown’s 15-month audit of its water department that ate over $100,000, implying it would go over a million if Augusta audited its own government departments one by one.

Under the Affordable Care Act, employers like the city are required to file annual paperwork with the Internal Revenue Service related to the source of employees’ health insurance coverage. Not filing that paperwork can bring consequences.

That’s what happened with the city.

The mayor says an outside legal counsel has been hired, and U.S. Rep. Rick Allen may also help Augusta leaders figure out this issue.

News 12 has filed open records requests to see the paperwork and learn how deep the problem goes.

But $2 million could be the tip of the iceberg or could be the total amount, depending on how many years the city failed to file the paperwork.

