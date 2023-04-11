Submit Photos/Videos
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse

Federal Courthouse
Federal Courthouse(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured following the third floor collapsing onto the second floor at the federal courthouse Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says they are on the scene at 125 Bull Street. The courthouse is currently under construction.

They say at least three people are injured, at least one of those people was taken to the hospital.

Representative Buddy Carter released a statement on Twitter thanking Savannah Fire for helping keep the community safe.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

