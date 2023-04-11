Submit Photos/Videos
2 men charged in Augusta murder of 24-year-old

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington Drive investigating a homicide.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been charged with a shooting last week that claimed the life of a 24-year-old in Augusta.

Isaiah Jeremiah Lyles, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Richmond County jail records.

Tevin Deshon Lloyd, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault, according to jail records.

The shooting happened at 2:31 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Kensington Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Marquez Bokknight with at least one gunshot to the upper body. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Lyles was also taken to the hospital for treatment and later released, according to deputies.

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April.

