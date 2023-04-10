Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After Jon Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters on Sunday , he was presented with a green jacket.

Rahm finished at 12-under 276, pulling away from Brooks Koepka, who entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but struggled all day with his accuracy and shot 75.

