Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - After Jon Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters on Sunday, he was presented with a green jacket.
Watch a video of the ceremony above.
Rahm finished at 12-under 276, pulling away from Brooks Koepka, who entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but struggled all day with his accuracy and shot 75.
MORE FROM NEWS 12:
- Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket
- ‘I’m grateful to be a part of this tournament,’ Mickelson says
- Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
- What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.