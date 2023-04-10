Submit Photos/Videos
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket

A green jacket is presented to Jon Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters Tournament, in this video provided by Augusta National Golf Club.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - After Jon Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters on Sunday, he was presented with a green jacket.

Rahm finished at 12-under 276, pulling away from Brooks Koepka, who entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but struggled all day with his accuracy and shot 75.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

