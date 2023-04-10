S.C. lawmakers call for changes in judicial selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judicial reform is a top priority right now for a lot of people in power at the South Carolina State House.

The governor, attorney general and a number of lawmakers are calling for the state to change how it picks judges.

South Carolina is one of two states where the Legislature elects judges.

But some lawmakers say if they’re going to reform this process, diversity needs to be part of the conversation going forward.

“So that individuals truly believe that Lady Justice is blind, that she’s fair, that she’s balanced. Because if she’s blind, and if she’s fair, and if she’s balanced, then probability says it’s probably going to be a reflection of the demographic,” said Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland County. Thigpen chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, which recently released a report on diversity in South Carolina’s judiciary.

It found that the state’s demographics aren’t accurately reflected across the 158 judicial seats elected by the General Assembly.

Women make up slightly more than half the state’s population – but only a third of these seats.

African Americans account for nearly 30 percent of the state’s residents – but just 13 percent of the seats.

“This is not a conversation about unqualified people getting put in positions,” Thigpen said. “It’s a conversation about being intentional in taking advantage of using the full scope and diversity of our state.”

Thigpen isn’t the only lawmaker scrutinizing this.

Sen. Sandy Senn, a Republican from Charleston, was critical earlier this year when it became apparent the General Assembly would be replacing the only woman on the state’s Supreme Court bench, Justice Kaye Hearn, with a man, Judge Gary Hill.

Hearn had reached the state-mandated retirement age for judges.

Here’s what Senn said on the Senate floor – shortly before that election:

“South Carolina is about to become the only state in the entire nation to not have a female Supreme Court judge, and that is embarrassing.”

State-mandated retirement is approaching next year for Chief Justice Donald Beatty, the only Black justice on the current Supreme Court bench.

“Let me guess, I know what this legislature’s going to want to do: Let’s get a Black female. Check, check, two boxes. Then we’ll be nice and balanced,” Senn said.

Senn says she believes the root of this is that the Legislature itself isn’t reflective of South Carolinians, either – and its members are the ones picking the judges.

For example – with only five women in the 46-member Senate.

Both Thigpen and Senn pointed out – these discrepancies are present throughout every level of the judicial system – not just at the top with the Supreme Court.

For example, they point to the 54 seats on the state’s circuit court – 11 of which are held by female judges and six by Black judges.

