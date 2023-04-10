Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County woman wanted in aggravated assault, deputies say

Reniya Battles
Reniya Battles(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at the end of March.

According to authorities, the subject is wanted in connection to the assault that happened on March 26, around 11 p.m., at the 7400 block of Palomino Court.

Reniya Battles, 24, is described to be five feet nine inches and around 250 pounds, officials say.

The three victims state they were in the residence when they heard several gunshots when three bullets entered their apartment, officials say.

Another victim states one bullet passed through her apartment where she had her two-year-old son with her as well, according to authorities.

Anyone that comes in contact with Battles or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

