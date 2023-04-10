Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man

26-year-old Danniil Kuznetsov last seen on Easter Sunday
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing on Easter Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Danniil Kuznetsov was last seen at 12 p.m. walking away from a home on the 2500 block of Rhodes Drive.

They say Kuznetsov was possibly last seen wearing a blue shirt and red or black plaid pants.

Kuznetsov speaks Russian with little to no English and his family told deputies he is possibly Bipolar.

Anyone with information regarding Kuznetsov’s whereabouts can call any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

