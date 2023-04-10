New football field is a step in the right direction for Warren County High School

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rural counties already struggle with recruiting and visibility.

To top it off, some of our local rural high schools also battle a lack of resources. But for Warren County High School, a new football field is a big step in the right direction.

Here’s what it means for the program. While it’s still in its beginning stages, this summer, Albert J. Massey Field will have its freshest look since 2006.

Other schools need to be more concerned about Warren County than what they already are because we coming,” said Superintendent Dr. Christopher Harris.

The Screaming Devils have had star athletes come through their doors but never had the atmosphere they deserve.

Steven Simpson is the athletic director and head football and track coach. He said, “We started with an idea of a track. We’d never had a track but had several state champions in track. And it just sort of morphed into a field, a track, and an overall remake of the complex.”

Two years in the making and finally in the works.

Harris said: “Our football team for about three years in a row actually went to a third round where we play teams that had turf fields, and we would take our teams to go practice in the nearby field to get the experience and exposure of actually competing on the field.”

He says a turf field is a better bargain too.

“In terms of painting the field, in terms of the actual cutting of the grass, in terms of having to fix drainage issues periodically. It’s sprinkler system, sometimes we will have issues that we have to be on top of it because when it’s hot, it’s extremely hot, so we don’t want the field to be burned. And sometimes when it gets soggy, it will be difficult to make sure the water was nice and draining, so it keeps us from having to continue to do those small things to add up over time,” he said.

The multimillion-dollar field will be funded by SPLOST funds and the school’s budget.

Construction is expected to wrap in July ahead of the football season.

